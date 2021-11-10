BMO Capital Markets Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$54.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGIFF stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.