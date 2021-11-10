NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 757.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 503,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 247,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

