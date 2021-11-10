Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Raised to C$39.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $32.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

