Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DDL. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dingdong will post -43.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

