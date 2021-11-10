Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $440.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

