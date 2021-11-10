Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $236.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a 1-year low of $73.52 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $152,215,165 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

