Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.