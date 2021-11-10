Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRK. Truist raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

