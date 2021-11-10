Continental Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLR. Scotiabank cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of CLR opened at $48.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

