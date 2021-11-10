AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVDX. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.50.

AVDX opened at 24.61 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 20.39 and a 1 year high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

