Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s current price.

Paltalk stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Paltalk has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 22.32%.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

