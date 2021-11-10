Benchmark Initiates Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DMYQ opened at $10.49 on Monday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter worth $1,883,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 174,492 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

