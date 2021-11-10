Nxt-ID (NXTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Shares of NXTD opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Nxt-ID has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.