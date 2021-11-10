DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $130.00 at Oppenheimer

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $116.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $117.78.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,161.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,359 shares of company stock worth $18,690,409 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $1,263,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

