ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $9.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 1,437.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

