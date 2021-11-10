PLx Pharma (PLXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.14. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $364.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 4.40.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 84.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 21,810.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 82,227 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLXP shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.