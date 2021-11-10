Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.48 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of DIN opened at $87.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

