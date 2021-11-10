Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.72

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.72 and traded as high as C$24.77. Torstar shares last traded at C$24.74, with a volume of 21,584 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

