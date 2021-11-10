Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.66

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.66 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 60.55 ($0.79). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 57.20 ($0.75), with a volume of 852,889 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Costain Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £157.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.66.

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan purchased 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £4,370.22 ($5,709.72).

Costain Group Company Profile (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.