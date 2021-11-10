Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.07

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.07 and traded as high as C$65.31. Altus Group shares last traded at C$65.01, with a volume of 29,065 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.07.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

