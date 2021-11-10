BMO Capital Markets Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$55.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$64.50 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$44.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.26. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

