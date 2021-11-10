SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $4.24. SurgePays shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 59,104,054 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

About SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Surgepays, Inc engages in the utilization of blockchain software platform to offer a suite of prepaid, financial services for the underbanked, and wholesale products to independently owned convenience stores, markets, tiendas, and bodegas. It operates through the following segments: Surge Blockchain and Other, Surge Logics, True Wireless, Inc, and Electronic Check Services.

