Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $948.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

