Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $948.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.