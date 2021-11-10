Head-To-Head Contrast: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) vs. IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inari Medical and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $126.20, suggesting a potential upside of 45.26%. IRadimed has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than IRadimed.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 12.02% 12.10% 11.02% IRadimed 15.77% 9.62% 8.32%

Volatility & Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million 31.06 $13.79 million $0.45 193.07 IRadimed $31.72 million 14.73 $1.37 million $0.48 79.02

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than IRadimed. IRadimed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inari Medical beats IRadimed on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

