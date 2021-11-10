Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Get Allianz alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.23. Allianz has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allianz (ALIZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.