Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco BPM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Banco BPM stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

