Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Raised to C$6.50

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

