goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$220.00 at National Bankshares

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$196.00 to C$220.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. goeasy has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average of $138.61.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

