Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACEL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $13.73 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $759,416.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,808. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.