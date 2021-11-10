Truist Securiti Weighs in on Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $184.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.89. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $189.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $45,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $60,000.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

