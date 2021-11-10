Cineplex (CGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Cineplex to post earnings of C($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million.

TSE CGX opened at C$15.12 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$6.26 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$957.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.92.

CGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

