Paysafe (PSFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Paysafe has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Paysafe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point cut their price objective on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

