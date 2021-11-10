Organon & Co. (OGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

Shares of OGN opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organon & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,064,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,479,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

