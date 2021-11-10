RBC Bearings (ROLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $240.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average of $211.77. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.37.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

