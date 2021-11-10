GrowGeneration (GRWG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 2.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.