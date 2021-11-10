Scotiabank Increases Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$213.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KXS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$225.67.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$208.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$194.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$169.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,920.00. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$210.63.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total transaction of C$340,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$749,458.65. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Insiders have sold 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110 over the last quarter.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

