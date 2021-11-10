BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.97% from the company’s previous close.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $643.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529 in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 819,230 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 671,259 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

