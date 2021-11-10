Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMADY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $74.60 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

