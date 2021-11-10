Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.36) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.32). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $572.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

