Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GDDY opened at $71.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

