Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

