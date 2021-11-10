Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $24.61 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

