Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. Canada Goose has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $50.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

