$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $8,206,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GXO opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.94.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

