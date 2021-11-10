Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT Raised to $35.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $36.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Stratasys has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

