StoneBridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:APACU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 66,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,520,000.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.