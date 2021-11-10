First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.81 and last traded at $104.24. Approximately 133,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 55,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.59.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.