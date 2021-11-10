Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock opened at $83.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Cognex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.