Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $3,100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,669.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,648.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 289.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,421.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2,310.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 42.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

