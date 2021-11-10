Midwest (MDWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, analysts expect Midwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.78. Midwest has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $126.00.
MDWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
About Midwest
Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.
