Midwest (MDWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, analysts expect Midwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.78. Midwest has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Midwest stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Midwest were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

