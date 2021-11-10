Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 1,732,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 199,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 402,972 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

